VIDEO: Utah WR Mason Falslev goes full Odell Beckham Jr. for huge catch in state semifinal

Sky View and Orem found themselves tussling for a berth in Utah’s Class 4A state championship game on Friday night. In the midst of a tight game, Sky View quarterback Jackson Siddoway lofted up a pass in the general direction of wide receiver Mason Falsev. To be fair, it was also in the general direction of two different Orem defensive backs and the sideline; the pass was a mess.

Sky View sophomore Mason Falslev with what might be the catch of the year in Utah high school football @UHSAAinfo @KSL5TV pic.twitter.com/R3Wmj2Durq — Jeremiah Jensen (@JJSportsBeat) November 11, 2017

Incredibly, that didn’t matter. Falsev simply elevated, stretched out a big paw and channeled his inner Odell Beckham Jr. to make one of the best catches you’ll ever see.

Falsev came down with the ball — and subsequently rolled out of bounds — at the 3-yard-line, setting up a first and goal for the Bobcats.

It wasn’t enough for Falsey and the Bobcats on Friday, as Orem pulled out a 28-12 victory, earning a spot at the Class 4A state title game a week later.

That’s ok. At least Falsey gave his Sky View teammates a heck of a memorable catch to go out with.