VIDEO: Va. conference final has wild ending, including game-winning, off-balanced three-pointer

Mario Haskett was the hero when L.C. Bird (Chesterfield, Va.) took down Varina (Henrico, Va.) in the conference championship.

Haskett first hit a three-pointer with just under three minutes remaining to give Bird a six-point lead, but Varina stormed back to tie it with five seconds left.

Then, as seen in the video above from Hudl, Haskett struck again.

These two met again a few days later in the region semifinal, which ended in another Bird victory.

Haskett, meanwhile, will play next season at Harvard.