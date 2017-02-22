VIDEO: Virginia hoops team advances in tourney on stunning half-court buzzer beater

Smithfield wins on last second shot to stun Lake Taylor, 61-60 pic.twitter.com/TCaaIIlCAt — Larry Rubama (@LHRubama) February 22, 2017

There is something to the high school basketball tournament, no matter the state, that is timeless. The gym abuzz, the potential for one team to continue to make its case for a title and another to go home.

At Lake Taylor High School in Norfolk, Va., Tuesday night, Smithfield (Va.) senior Keon Tucker created a timeless moment in the nick of time. With his team trailing 60-58 in its Class 4A regional quarterfinal game at Lake Taylor, Tucker had no choice but to unleash a prayer from beyond the half-court line.

He drained it, sending the visitors in the crowd into delirium and his team into the next round with a stunning 61-60 victory.

“I just knew if I got the ball that I had to get off a good shot,” Tucker told the Virginian-Pilot afterward. “As I was looking at (the ball), I was hoping it was going in. I felt confident about the shot (but) I didn’t think it was going to go in. When it went in, I was shocked.”

Here’s another angle. If you’re from Smithfield, it won’t get old anytime soon.