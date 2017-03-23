VIDEO: Virginia pitcher Kenny Jackson somehow finishes off no-hitter with a HBP

You won’t see this every day.

Glen Allen (Va.) pitcher Kenny Jackson finished off a seven-strikeout no hitter in a 2-0 victory against Douglas Freeman in one of the more odd ways imaginable, with the final out coming on a hit-by-pitch put out. You can see the truly bizarre final out in the video above, which was captured by the RVA Network of local Central Virginia sports sites.

Clearly the play was only possible because the Freeman batter hesitated for more than a second before taking off down the line, leaving him unable to beat the eventual throw as the deflected ball ricocheted quickly off the backstop back into play in time for the magical put out.

As noted by the Richmond Times-Dispatch box score, Jackson was also Glen Allen’s star at the plate, finishing 3-for-3 in the win. He’ll be all too happy to accept the no-hitter, even if the thing that will always stand out the most will be the final out itself.