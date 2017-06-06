VIDEO: Vt. pitcher makes diving grab, starts triple play

With men on 1st & 3rd, no outs, @SB_Athletics' John Thibeault (@hockeylegendjt) makes the diving catch to start the TRIPLE play. #vtplayoffs pic.twitter.com/7yCM1uruz4 — Jack Korte (@JackMyNBC5) June 1, 2017

The triple play may not be baseball’s rarest feat, but that doesn’t take away from the feeling of disbelief each time one occurs.

Surely, this Burlington (Vt.) batter was similarly baffled by this diving play from a South Burlington (Vt.) pitcher during a tournament game last Thursday.

With runners on first and second and no outs in the fourth inning, the Burlington batters tries to lay down a bunt for a squeeze play. That’s where South Burlington pitcher John Thibeault stepps up, sprawling out for the pop-up and having it land in his glove.

Watch as Thibeault calmly collects himself, tosses to third to get that runner, then watches as his third baseman throws to first to nab the runner who had been running on contact.

While Thibeault got out of that jam with his own quick reflexes, his team eventually fell, 2-0. He’ll always have this triple play, though.