VIDEO: Warwick (Va.) sophomore Dayvon Meade turned an epic blown snap into an all-time TD scramble

They say necessity is the mother of invention. That’s rarely more true than in a high school football game when things seem to go horribly awry. Just as Warwick (Va.) High.

Facing off against Menchville (Va.) in the second game of the season for both teams, Warwick found itself backed up. Despite a 32-0 lead, or perhaps borne out of sloppiness from a lack of urgency in a blowout, the snap sailed over the head of Warwick quarterback Tyriq Henderson.

Luckily, sophomore running back Dayvon Meade was there to scoop up the ball when it scooted away from Henderson, and his momentum from chasing down the loose ball helped him pinball away from a pair of defenders who nearly pulled him down.

Meade took off down the right flank, then cut back to the middle of the field with phenomenal vision, turning on the jets to scramble way from an incredibly unlikely touchdown.

The score pushed the lead (after an extra point) to 39-0 in what was eventually a 39-7 win. If the best is sometimes saved for last, well, that’s precisely when Warwick scored it’s best touchdown, both of the game and, likely, of the season.