“Whatcha gonna do, brother, when Hulkamania runs wild on you?”

Students at Connell (Wash.) High School are likely being posed such an iconic question this morning.

As the Tri-City Herald reports, what began as a joke between two wrestling coaches became something you would see out of the WWE. Tuesday morning, Connell wrestling coach Seath Kimball and assistant coach Scott Forsyth are taking part in a pro wrestling spoof at the school’s gymnasium complete with a ring, lights, fog machine and the promotional video you see below.

Per the Herald, the match is a reward for 600 students for raising more than $1,500 to help cancer patients.

The coaches used to goof around as wrestling announcers in the practice room, thus sparking an idea.

“The kids thought it was funny and it just kind of grew from there,” Kimball told the Herald.

Each year, Connell students participate in a Pennies for Patients fundraising drive for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. This year, they upped the total to $1,500.

The school’s student government then approached Kimball and Forsyth about staging a wrestling match.

“We honestly thought it was going to be like a high school wrestling match,” student body president Taylor Peterson told the Herald.

While the initial fundraising goal was $600, after the coaches released a video promoting their matchup dressed as famed wrestlers Hulk Hogan and Sting, the donations poured in.

That is Kimball with the spot-on Sting look, with Forsyth playing the role of Hogan. And it’s a school-wide event, with a student providing the Sting makeup, a teacher and lifelong wrestling fan giving the ring-side commentary and principal Tim Peterson as the referee.

“Only those who are involved will know what is going to happen in the end,” Kimball told the Herald.

Fittingly, it will be an unpredictable ending for what was an unpredictable event.