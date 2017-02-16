VIDEO: Washington buzzer beater is like Duke's Laettner shot with an extra pass, all while wearing another team's unis

Just going to leave this right here…Did I do this right, @TitanicHoops? @LoganH1428 this is your #TitanicMoments pic.twitter.com/l6Bu2cTkKC — Alan Hoshida (@AHoshidaSports) February 15, 2017

Move over, Christian Laettner. A high school squad just one-upped your shining moment.

The team in question is Prosser High, in Washington state. With the team’s playoff-seeding game against Toppenish tied at 60, Scott Blakney caught an inbounds pass near midcourt with fewer than three seconds remaining. Rather than force up a desperation shot, Blakney launched a heave in the direction of the basket, where teammate Logan Hatfield gathered the pass, swiveled and drilled a game-winning jumper from a near-impossible angle while falling out of bounds as the buzzer sounded.

Prosser 62-60, game, set and match.

While Hatfield’s winner was as memorable a shot as anyone in Washington can remember, one could be confused for thinking he scored the bucket for Wapato rather than Prosser.

That’s because for one night, Prosser essentially was Wapato, playing on the school’s home court and wearing their away purple uniforms, because they had brought only their home whites, which Toppenish had earned the right to wear.

The entire scene made for a madcap finish, though even it couldn’t top the final act played by Prosser just two years earlier: That’s when a potential game-winner by Grandview was stuck on the rim as the final clock rang, sending the contest between the two schools into overtime.

Not this time, with Prosser proving to have just enough magic to finish off the win.