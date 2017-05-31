VIDEO: Watch 170-pound WR Rondale Moore squat 530 pounds

Rondale Moore is a wide receiver at Trinity (Louisville, Ky.), the state’s No. 3 player according to the 247 Sports Composite.

Listed at 5-8.5, 174 pounds, one may assume that Moore’s speed overshadows his strength.

Think again. As evidenced by this video originally posted to Instagram on Tuesday by Trinity strength and conditioning coach Mike Snyder, Moore’s got no shortage of leg strength.

Here is Moore squatting 530 pounds:

170-pounder Rondale Moore squatting 530 lbs at Louisville Trinity. that's where that 4.3 speed comes from. Beast. pic.twitter.com/kfHPso5S6R — Barton Simmons (@bartonsimmons) May 30, 2017

The faces of onlooking teammates are part of the fun here. For those keeping track at home, that 530 pounds is over three times Moore’s weight. And he has another year of high school to go.

According to the Spectrum News, Moore posted some eye-catching numbers at Nike Football’s “The Opening” in Chicago – a 4.33 40-yard time, 42-inch vertical and a 4.03 shuttle run.

With such numbers and his play on the field, the offers have been rolling in. Per 247 Sports, he already has 32 offers. Those include Ohio State, Alabama, Purdue, Louisville and Kentucky. Also Georgia, Penn State, Michigan State … you get the point.

“I probably talk to like three or four coaches a day,” Moore told the Spectrum News.

As long as Moore continues to remember leg day, those numbers could go up just a bit.

In case you missed my story yesterday- Trinity's Rondale Moore is a great athlete and a great kid pic.twitter.com/OL1IrtSVll — Lyndsey Gough (@LGonTV) May 30, 2017

(h/t For the Win)