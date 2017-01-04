VIDEO: Watch 5-star DB Richard LeCounte III block 4-star WR DeVonta Smith over the bench in Army Bowl practice

MUST SEE VIDEO: It got a little chaotic at #ArmyBowl practice as Richard LeCounte pushed DeVonta Smith 5 yds out of bounds over the bench! pic.twitter.com/14HDesxZO6 — Rivals.com (@Rivals) January 4, 2017

Think that high school all-star game athletes are all just in it for fun and sun? Think again.

The video you see above comes from today’s 1-on-1 drills at today’s U.S. Army All-American Bowl practice, which pitted East players against their counterparts from the West squad. That included a face-off between four-star wide receiver Devonta Smith and five-star safety Richard LeCounte III.

The result was electric, and a lot more fun if you’re a Georgia fan. LeCounte, who has committed to the Bulldogs, blocked Smith all the way on to the sideline and then over a bench, sending drinks and gear scattering as it toppled over. The highlight of a busy Tuesday of practices was the very personification of earnest effort, with LeCounte setting the early standard for how to push oneself in the week’s training sessions.

Will Smith find a way to get the best of LeCounte later in the week? We’ll all have to stay tuned. For now, chalk one up for the East squad and LeCounte, who is clearly not just in San Antonio to catch a Spurs game and grab some Tex Mex on the Riverwalk.