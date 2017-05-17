VIDEO: Watch a 6-year-old pitcher pull off an unassisted triple play while everyone else on the field is completely confused

Little League is wonderful for innumerable reasons. There’s the pint sized big swingers. There’s the daisy pickers in the outfield (and occasionally the infield!) and there’s the baggy uniforms.

Occasionally there’s even a first or second grader who pulls off a remarkable heads up play. Rarely are those plays as remarkable as the one executed by 6-year-old Zayden Cabral in North Carolina.

Cabral was fielding the pitcher’s position with the bases loaded during a 6-and-under game in Fairview’s Little League when a pop up came right to him. Cabral made the catch from a knee, then got up and began listening to advice from screaming parents, rushing back to touch third to nab the runner who had (expectedly) left early, then rushing across the field to tap first base and retire the side en route to the dugout.

Would Cabral have turned the unassisted triple without the screamed advice from the stands? Who knows. No matter what precipitated it, Cabral’s execution was pretty excellent, particularly for a 6-year-old.