VIDEO: Watch a Calif. runner do a flip into starting block

Out of Mountain House (Calif.), we have a sophomore with serious swagger.

While lining up for a race at a track meet last Wednesday, Mountain House’s Kelly Nicole Lopez didn’t set up in the starting blocks in a similar fashion to her teammates or the hundreds of thousands who have done so throughout history.

No, Lopez threw in a move one would see on a gymnastics balance beam, performing the back walkover and having her feet land perfectly in the starting block.

You can see the sweet move below.

this is how i got into my block at the meet yesterday, idk i thought it was hella funny 😂 pic.twitter.com/gM65vzDIE7 — KATANA 🌹 (@kvmfairfax) April 14, 2017

It was definitely funny. And perhaps most importantly, especially to her coaches, Lopez says she won the race.

thanks i got 1st in that race (,: https://t.co/1ETRNnjusa — KATANA 🌹 (@kvmfairfax) April 14, 2017

All in a day’s work for the gymnast who also happens to run some track.

(H/T Excelle Sports)