VIDEO: Watch a Calif. runner do a flip into starting block

Out of Mountain House (Calif.), we have a sophomore with serious swagger.
While lining up for a race at a track meet last Wednesday, Mountain House’s Kelly Nicole Lopez didn’t set up in the starting blocks in a similar fashion to her teammates or the hundreds of thousands who have done so throughout history.
No, Lopez threw in a move one would see on a gymnastics balance beam, performing the back walkover and having her feet land perfectly in the starting block.
You can see the sweet move below.
It was definitely funny. And perhaps most importantly, especially to her coaches, Lopez says she won the race.
All in a day’s work for the gymnast who also happens to run some track.