VIDEO: Watch a Coffee County (Ga.) punter be consumed by a Colquitt County (Ga.) rusher, leading to a scoop-and-score

Perennial national title contender Colquitt County (Ga.) got its 2017 season underway with a scrimmage against Coffee County (Ga.) The result was a 41-17 rout for the Packers, albeit in a game that doesn’t count.

Perhaps more importantly, the game showcased that Colquitt County is ready to go for another run at a state title. Take this play for example:

That’s the Coffee County punter getting a rude baptism by fire at the hands of the Colquitt County defensive line, leading to a total clear out tackle, a deflection off the field and into the hands of Colquitt County defensive back Jay Ward, who trotted in for a touchdown.

It was the kind of play that a talented team executes in midseason, not before the season opens. Then again, any team coached by legendary prep head coach Rush Propst is not a traditional high school football team.

The Packers proved that once again in a scrimmage, and it’s highly likely they’ll prove it again on Friday.