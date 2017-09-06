VIDEO: Watch a Florida player somehow stay off ground on incredible TD catch and run

Florida (Tallahassee, Fla.) High senior running back Kevin Sawyer did it all Friday night, scoring four touchdowns in his team’s 35-21 victory over Blountstown (Fla.).

In particular, though, it was the touchdown above (and, from another angle, at the 0:20 mark below) that makes you go “How did he stay up?”

And the Blountstown defensive back had to be thinking, “Wait, he’s not down?”

You know it was a good day for Sawyer when the lead-off highlight above – his 100-yard interception return for a touchdown – wasn’t his most notable highlight of the night.

That honor belongs to the intermediate pass from quarterback Bryson Hill that Sawyer turned into an improbable 84-yard touchdown. No whistle? No problem. That score and the extra point put Florida up 21-14 in the second quarter en route to the win.

For Sawyer, it ended up being a balanced night, thanks in large part to an amazing balancing act.