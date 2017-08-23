VIDEO: Watch Alexandria Buchanan throw the first TD by a female QB in Hawaii history

Alexandria Buchanan wasn’t content to just be a part of the football team at McKinley (Hi.) High. She wanted to be the quarterback and make history in the process.

She got her wish in Week 3 game against Kalaleo (Hi.) High.

As first reported by Honolulu Fox affiliate KHON, Buchanan became the first female quarterback in Hawaii state history start a varsity football game and to throw a touchdown pass in a top-flight game. She actually threw both a touchdown and two-point conversion in her school’s narrow, 27-26 loss to Kalaheo.

Buchanan’s success on her school’s varsity team follows in the footsteps of her junior varsity star turn as a freshman. Now, as a sophomore, she’s taking the reins of the school’s varsity program, all while looking to shine a light on the talented girls across the country who make up a growth area for high school football in America.

She’s doing that one touchdown pass at a time right now, which may just be the most powerful way of all in Hawaii.