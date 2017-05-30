VIDEO: Watch all 21 K's from Cedar Grove (N.J.) ace Mia Faieta's perfect perfect game

As originally noted last week, Cedar Grove (N.J.) softball pitcher Mia Faieta completed the seeming impossible, retiring all 21 batters she faced by strikeout. A perfect perfect game.

Now MaxPreps has uncovered complete game footage of Faieta’s performance and compiled strikeout-by-strikeout highlights of Faieta’s remarkable game:

As Faieta’s Cedar Grove coach, Nicole Velardi, previously told NorthJersey.com:

“I’ve never witnessed anything like that before,” Velardi said. “She really held it together. We didn’t realize until the last inning that she was doing it.”

She did it, and she did it in style, as we’ve now seen all too clearly.