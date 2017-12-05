VIDEO: Watch Charles Bassey Jr. get up to block 7-foot-2 Bol Bol

Bol Bol is a 7-foot-2, athletic center with the arms of Stretch Armstrong. In other words, he’s virtually genetically engineered to avoid being blocked.

Most of the time, that’s enough. Then again, most of the time he isn’t going head-to-head against Charles Bassey.

Bassey, a 6-foot-10 five-star prospect from the Class of 2019, found himself matched up against Bol when his Aspire Academy squad was matched up against Findlay Prep at the Marshall County Hoopsfest. It was five-star on five-star, and for once, Bol Bol’s size didn’t win out.

That’s Bassey, perfectly positioned to defend Bol in the paint, extending his length and getting a fly swatter of a palm on Bol’s should-be gimme bucket.

No, it wasn’t the most emphatic block of the year, and it’s unlikely anyone will mistake Bassey for Dikembe Mutombo. Still, given the circumstances, it was a heck of a play.

Of course, even a stud like Bassey and his elite teammates can’t hold down Bol forever, particularly when he has moves like this:

But Bassey had something to say about the outcome on the offensive end, too:

In the end, Bol and his Findlay Prep teammates got the last laugh, though just barely; Findlay escaped with a 56-53 victory.