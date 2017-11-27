VIDEO: Watch Dwyane Wade's son Zaire throw down at Cavs' Quicken Loans Arena

The Cavs eked by the Hornets on Friday night and Zaire Wade, the son of Dwyane Wade, was in attendance for the holiday weekend contest. Let’s just say young Zaire has come a long way since he was an infant and his Dad was balling for Marquette.

Zaire Wade is now a sophomore point guard for Mount Carmel High in Chicago. He’s a skilled ball handler with outsized hops for his 6-foot-2, 175 pound frame. Case in point: The slam you see below that he threw down inside The Q.

Zaire Wade would look good on the Cavs 👀 @DwyaneWade pic.twitter.com/MhzsCzpDkc — Overtime (@overtime) November 25, 2017

Of course, the scary part about the caption under that video is that it’s true, from a demographic standpoint alone. The Cavs are one of the league’s oldest teams, and the elder Wade is part of the problem. Adding his 16-year-old son would be a great way to even that out.

He’s clearly not there yet, but Zaire Wade is getting there, as he’s shown consistently while under the public microscope full time, owing to both his lineage and talent.

So, Zaire, more dunks before or after NBA games in arenas? Let’s made it happen.