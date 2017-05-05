VIDEO: Watch Gilman School (Md.) OF Joseph Melancon go airborne for dramatic catch against McDonogh School

‘Tis the season for jaw dropping baseball highlights, and today’s best comes from the state of Maryland.

Gilman School outfielder Joseph Melancon was caught playing a McDonogh School batter shallow. That’s when the hitter got behind the ball, driving it to deep center before Melancon took matters into his own hands, extending with a Superman attempt that snagged the drive for a very noisy out.

The out was a big play in a 6-3 victory for Gilman which helped propel Gilman further toward the playoffs.

Yet, even if Gilman had fallen short, no one would have forgotten Melancon’s athleticism anytime soon.