VIDEO: Watch Jalmen Sullivan drain six three-pointers in just 90 seconds

40+ yrs of playing, coaching and watching BB. Never seen anything like this. 6 3's in 1:30. 2 from near half court. @michaelsobrien pic.twitter.com/6S0XeQxVAf — Ryan Flipse (@TricorePT) January 4, 2017

You’ve seen hot shooters before (Dan Majerle or Steph Curry, anyone?), but you’ve never seen anyone get as hot as Jalmen Sullivan.

A 6-foot-2 point guard at St. Anne Community High School in Illinois, Sullivan took the concept of a hot hand to new levels during the second quarter of the Kankakee Holiday Tournament Championship. In a single 90 second span, Sullivan attempted and hit six (6!!!!) three-pointers.

Two of his attempts in particular were remarkable, from bona fide Steph Curry range near midcourt. As noted by BallisLife, the game’s score went from a 13-12 deficit to a 30-19 lead in that span, with Sullivan accounting for all St. Anne’s points, all from behind-the-arc in that span.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Sullivan led St. Anne in score with 39 points in his squad’s 81-69 victory, which earned St. Anne the Kankakee Holiday Tournament title in the process.