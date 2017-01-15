VIDEO: Watch Josh LeBlanc win Bass Pro T of C Slam Dunk contest

Josh LeBlanc, a 6-7 forward from Madison Prep Academy (Baton Rouge, La.) took home the Bass Pro T of C Slam Dunk Contest on Saturday night in Springfield, Mo., with a combination of athletic and power moves.

That included a between-the-legs dunk. He said it was the first time he successfully flushed a between-the-legs dunk since eighth grade.

LeBlanc is rated as the No. 2 player in Louisiana in the Class of 2018 by the 247Sports Composite rankings.

After his victory, he enjoyed the accolades and signed tons of autographs for fans.