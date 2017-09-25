VIDEO: Watch Kennedale (Texas) RB D.J. Kirven score six touchdowns on just 19 total carries

Kennedale is one of Texas’ most powerful football programs in 2017. The Wildcats can rack up yardage and score points a dozen different ways, and against Wichita Falls Rider they did it on the ground … or at least D.J. Kirven did.

As noted by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Kirven, a 5-foot-9, 170-pound junior, racked up an incredible six touchdowns against Rider on a grand total of just 19 carries. Yes, that means more than one-third of Kirven’s carries ended in the end zone during Kennedale’s 62-26 rout.

You can see the highlights of Kirven’s remarkable evening above.

The junior finished with 255 total rushing yards by game’s end, but the touchdowns were so much more important. Kirven was carrying the ball for two-thirds of Kennedale’s total scoring outlay, and more performances like that might just get Kirven the recruiting attention he probably deserves.