VIDEO: Watch Kier Meredith go flying to bring in deep fly ball

It was almost a home run. In fact, it might have been, if not for Kier Meredith’s remarkable intervention.

Meredith, a senior at Glenn High in North Carolina, is committed to nationally-ranked Clemson. To get there he clearly has to have a huge reservoir of talent, and Perfect Game’s 10 rating certainly backs that up.

In a recent game Meredith had to show off both his speed and pure athleticism to pull in a deep, deep fly ball. The outfielder, who runs a 6.3 second 60-yard dash, has been described as having the best “functional speed in the class of 2017,” which he showed in chasing down a ball that might have even been ticketed to land on the other side of the fence.

Instead, it landed in Meredith’s glove thanks to a full-out sprint and then Superman leap that lined him up for a catch of the season contender.