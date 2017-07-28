VIDEO: Watch LeBron James go full Dad mode to correct score at son's AAU game

Some people like the intense, fourth quarter version of LeBron James. Others are fans of not a care in the world vacation LeBron.

We love Dad mode LeBron.

You listen when LeBron tells you the score is wrong 🤗🎉 pic.twitter.com/8WGf3qfrHc — Overtime (@overtime) July 27, 2017

As noted by our friends at For the Win, on Thursday James was taking in son LeBron “Bronny” James Jr.’s AAU basketball game in Las Vegas when he noticed that the score wasn’t right. Rather than just let the scorekeeper’s error go, James strolled out on to the court, waltzed up to the officials table and calmly told them that the score was off.

They listened because, well, when LeBron talks, you listen. And then they fixed the score.

Job done, King James went back to his spot looking on from the baseline, powerlifting his younger son, Bryce, over his shoulder once he reached the boundary.

The best part about LeBron’s brief scorekeeper’s intervention was that he somehow managed to come across as an overbearing parent and laid back Dad all at once.

Apparently that’s yet another superhuman trick available to LeBron and no one else.