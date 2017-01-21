VIDEO: Watch LiAngelo Ball score 60 points as Chino Hills rolls to 55 in a row

LiAngelo Ball scored 60 points as No. 5 Chino Hills (Calif.) rolled to its 55th consecutive victory, beating Los Osos, 136-93.

The defending Super 25 champions, the Huskies are now 20-0 this season.

LaMelo Ball scored 28 points and Onyeka Okongwu added 16.

Chino Hills faces Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) on Tuesday, Damien on Friday and then faces Super 25 No. 17 Wasatch Academy (Mount Pleasant, Utah) in the State Preview event at Cerritos College on Saturday.