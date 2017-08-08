VIDEO: Watch Marvin Bagley III completely shut down NBA champ JaVale McGee in Drew League action

Los Angeles’ annual Drew League is famed for pitting amateurs against established NBA stars. One of the former category in the 2017 iteration is Marvin Bagley III, the top-rated prospect in college basketball’s Class of 2018.

High school STAR Marvin Bagley checking NBA veteran JaVale McGee. Look at the foot movement. V impressivepic.twitter.com/ldmuH3OAi5 — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) August 7, 2017

Suffice to say, Bagley has held his own against some truly top-rated NBA talent.

In a Drew League season that has included teaming up with new Rockets teammates Chris Paul and James Harden as well as a ballyhooed star turn against legendary NBA point guard Baron Davis, Bagley III’s most impressive work may have come against one of the newest NBA champions, Warriors center JaVale McGee.

With McGee taking the ball along the perimeter during a Drew League matchup on August 6, Bagley pushed up to defend him high and challenge the ball. From there McGee never truly had a chance.

Bagley’s footwork is so impressive, it’s almost dizzying. He lures McGee into a carry, winning L.A. United back the ball in a critical spot.

That’s not to say that McGee didn’t occasionally end up on top. At one point he swatted a Bagley turnaround that never really had a chance itself. You can check out the full highlights of the game below, which feature Harden, new Warrior Nick Young and plenty of McGee and Bagley.

Still, for a soon-to-be high school senior — or, potentially, a college freshman — to hold his own so decisively in a high profile matchup against a contributor to the NBA champions provides power testament to Bagley’s bona fides as a future NBA star. Sure, much still needs to happen before then, but for now, Bagley sure looks like the player everyone has long claimed he would become.