Mo Bamba had four blocks in the Nike Hoop Summit and is a game-changer defensively.

The 6-11 star from Westtown School (West Chester, Pa.) has long arms and a freakish reach.

Bamba, ranked as the No. 5 player in the Class of 2017, remains uncommitted with the signing period beginning Wednesday.

This was supposed to be an alley oop on Friday night … until Bamba plucked it out of the air with one hand.