VIDEO: Watch N.Y. lacrosse player go through entire defense for sweet goal

In the above video is a solo effort that you have to watch a couple of times to believe.

You can see Christian Brothers Academy (Syracuse, N.Y.) midfielder Alex Calkins set out on a one-man effort as he backs up to create space for his charge to the net.

What happens next is the sheer will, and skill, of a young man with his heart set on getting that ball into the opposing net.

As Syracuse.com tells it, the Skaneateles (N.Y.) sidelines yelled to their defense to make Calkins go left during their recent game. And that he did, embarking on what appeared to be an improbable charge toward the net. With a running start near midfield, watch as he split three defenders with a move to his left. He avoids a check, gets the inside position to split two defenders with poles, then trips, then shoots while tumbling to the ground.

And the ball goes in, part of a 12-9 victory for Christian Brothers, the team’s fourth straight win.

The University of Michigan senior lacrosse commit Calkins had four goals and two assists in the win, and this was no doubt the sweetest of the four as it also came late in the third quarter of a tight contest.