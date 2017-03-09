VIDEO: Watch Nazareth (Texas) win 21st state girls basketball title

SAN ANTONIO — Nazareth won its 35th straight game, 21st state championship and third title in the past four seasons by beating Dodd City 48-42 for the Class 1A UIL state girls’ basketball championship.

Nazareth (35-1) is second nationally in total number of state championships (21 titles in 26 final four appearances) and has the Texas record, but the Swiftettes were challenged Saturday by Dodd City (32-4), which played Nazareth to a 22-22 halftime tie.

Championship game MVP Allie Schulte scored eight of her team high 13 points in the third quarter points as the Swiftettes (35-1) took a 35-25 lead, limiting Dodd City to three free throws in the period. Dodd City was zero for 10 attempts from the field during the game in San Antonio.