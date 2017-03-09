VIDEO: Watch Nazareth (Texas) win 21st state girls basketball title

SAN ANTONIO — Nazareth won its 35th straight game, 21st state championship and third title in the past four seasons by beating Dodd City 48-42 for the Class 1A UIL state girls’ basketball championship.
Nazareth (35-1) is second nationally in total number of state championships (21 titles in 26 final four appearances) and has the Texas record, but the Swiftettes were challenged Saturday by Dodd City (32-4), which played Nazareth to a 22-22 halftime tie.
Championship game MVP Allie Schulte scored eight of her team high 13 points in the third quarter points as the Swiftettes (35-1) took a 35-25 lead, limiting Dodd City to three free throws in the period. Dodd City was zero for 10 attempts from the field during the game in San Antonio.
Schulte had nine rebounds and Kinzi Cleavinger scored 12 points with five rebounds for the Swiftettes. Lindsay Carter led Dodd City with 14 points while Olivia Hilliard had 13 points and 12 rebounds.