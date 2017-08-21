VIDEO: Watch QB Jacquez Carter (Palmetto Ridge, Fla.) somehow split the defense on wild TD run

Give Jacquez Carter this: He wasn’t going to take being tackled lightly.

Carter, a senior quarterback for Palmetto Ridge (Fla.) High, found a way to showcase the very definition of when overpursuit of the ball goes wrong in a Florida scrimmage.

With the ball off the snap, Carter attempted to fall back, only for the defenders to miss. He executed a perfect =sluffed off one, then once he got back into the open field he juked another defender and found a seam, eventually slipping in for a touchdown for Palmetto Ridge.

The touchdown was Carter’s lone score of an eventual 21-0 Palmetto Ridge victory. It also accounted for 95 of Carter’s team-high 100-yards rushing in a game that was halted at halftime for encroaching thunderstorms.

If he delivers more halves like he did Thursday, Carter could emerge as one of the 2017 season’s most intriguing young stars, regardless of which college programs eventually express interest in him.