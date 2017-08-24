VIDEO: Watch Texas commit Cameron Rising, top 2020 QB Bryce Young do trick shots in scenic SoCal

Cameron Rising, a four-star recruit who has already committed to the University of Texas for 2018, is a senior quarterback at Newbury Park (Calif.). Cathedral (Los Angeles) sophomore Bryce Young is considered the top dual-threat quartertback in his class in the country, at least according to the 247 Sports Composite.

No doubt, they are two of the best signal callers that southern California (or the country, for that matter) has to offer.

But the real question recently was this: can they perform some trick shots?

The U.S. Army All-American Bowl (@ArmyAllAmerican on Twitter) and College Level Athletes (@SportsRecruits) recently collaborated with Rising and Young to see how the two fared in making precision throws near some well-known spots around Los Angeles. These included, but were not limited to, the Hollywood sign as well as the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

The competition appeared to end in a tie. Either way, if these two hit receivers as well as they hit waiting hands in truck beds, street signs or people on escalators, there are plenty more good things to come for Rising and Young.

Those feats might not come against such famous backdrops as they had for their trick-shot challenge. At least, not yet.