VIDEO: Watch these softball outfielders go right through the outfield fence chasing a walk-off home run

Watch @mhsgirlsoftball sophomore Maya De Sota hit a walk-off home run in 8th inn to complete the comeback against Wilson. Full video coming. pic.twitter.com/BQaWlvMizn — JJ Fiddler (@JJfiddler) April 5, 2017

No matter what is said about the Millikan (Calif.) softball team’s walk-off victory against Wilson, no one can claim Wilson’s outfielders didn’t make a full attempt on the Maya de Sota’s eighth inning walk-off home run.

As captured by the Long Beach Gazette’s JJ Fiddler, Millikan’s 6-4 extra inning win included a furious rally and, eventually, a pair of unspecified Wilson outfielders who went crashing through the outfield fence chasing after de Sota’s game-winning shot.

Wilson opened up a 4-0 lead through four innings, but couldn’t hold off Millikan for the final three, with the Rams scoring a lone run in the fifth and seventh, sandwiched around a two-run sixth.

All of which set the stage for a dramatic conclusion for both sides, especially the two outfielders who ended outside the dimensions of the field.