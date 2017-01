Sebastian Atashi nailed a shot from about three feet beyond halfcourt to lift Palos Verdes (Calif.) past Mira Costa 57-56 in overtime Friday night.

“I actually practice that shot a good amount and when I let it go it felt good. It still doesn’t seem real to me yet, it’s for sure a memory I’ll have for the rest of my life,” Atashi told the Daily Breeze. “I had one of my worst games of the year. All credit goes to my teammates who kept us in the game.”