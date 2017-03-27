VIDEO: Watch this crazy juke move topped with a backflip at Opening Regional

Jim Barnett III, a Class of 2018 wide receiver from Habersham Central (Mount Airy, Ga.), was the talk of The Nike Opening Regional event in Atlanta on Sunday.

He was named the wide receiver MVP at the camp, but what attracted attention is the video sequence below from several outlets that has been shared extensively in the last 24 hours.

“I had already plan with my boys that to do a flip after an exclusive play so all I needed was a victim to get things started,” Barnett told USA TODAY High School Sports. “Plus, I just love to flip and a big play seems a lot bigger when you top it off with a flip.”

Barnett is listed at 6 foot and 165 pounds.

Take note! 2018 Habersham Central ATH Jim Barnett (@k1ngbarnett5) is out here turning heads in a major way. Juking people out of shoes. pic.twitter.com/32VwIKjJlG — Jake Reuse (@ReuseRecruiting) March 26, 2017

Here is another angle, complete with the post-move celebratory backflip.