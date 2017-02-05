VIDEO: Watch this Eastern Iowa one-armed eighth-grader slam one down

A nearly empty Washington High School gym saw Trashaun Willis — a one-armed eighth grader — dunk during his game against Fort Madison Thursday.

At 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds, Willis stole a pass and took three dribbles to cover the length of the floor before rising up to easily throw down a dunk before being mobbed by his teammates.

“It was such a great feeling,” Willis told MaxPreps.

//www.maxpreps.com/widgets/video.aspx?id=cbd22b74-1eef-4433-b04f-8fe57ceabf4b

And it wasn’t even his first time.

“I actually dunked a couple weeks ago in a tournament,” Willis said. “But it’s still an amazing moment to share with my teammates.”

According to MaxPreps, Willis scored 14 points in the Washington Demons’ 41-31 win over the Bloodhounds.

Tonight I witnessed an 8th grade basketball player with one arm dunk against my own team and even I wanted to celebrate...it was incredible! —

John Nagel (@JBagel24) February 03, 2017

Willis also plays quarterback and linebacker on his middle school’s football team last fall, running for 13 touchdowns and throwing for nine more.

You can follow Willis on Twitter at @trashaunwillis.