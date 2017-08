The Mingo Central-Point Pleasant game in West Virginia on Friday night featured four lead changes in the fourth quarter.

The final one was the most dramatic: Last play of the game, 31 yards from Jeremy Dillon to Dawson Elia. Touchdown. Victory.

Mingo 36, Point Pleasant 34.

Mingo’s victory snapped Point Pleasant’s 43-game regular season winning streak.

Dillon had 409 yards of total offense (208 passing, 201 rushing) and accounted for all five of his team’s touchdowns (four passing, one rushing).