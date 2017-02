This pass by Sunnyside (Tucson, Ariz.) guard Adrian Canastillo might make Tom Brady proud. (Or Carson Palmer since the game is in Arizona).

Canastillo goes almost the full length of the court to find Nikc Jackson for the dunk. Jackson is a 6-8 member of the Class of 2018 who had a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds in a 58-50 victory against Rincon/University in the subregion championship game.