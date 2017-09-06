VIDEO: Watch this sensational one-handed TD grab from Pennsylvania

One-handed catches have become such a major part of the football landscape. Of course, that doesn’t mean we should appreciate each one any less than the last.

From last weekend, we have Daniel Boone (Birdsboro, Pa.) sophomore wide receiver Dylan Walker. Watch as he … well, just watch.

Walker skies and flashes his right hand in the air to snag a perfectly-thrown ball from Daniel Boone quarterback Josh Ehst. While the TD cut the hosts’ deficit to nine, Daniel Boone eventually lost to Northeastern (Manchester, Pa.) by a 27-12 count.

Walker couldn’t single-handedly bring the Blazers back, even if his use of a single hand to catch a TD will be a lasting memory.