VIDEO: Watch this Utah player collect ball off punter's foot, return it for TD

More often than not, a blocked punt or field goal usually involves the ball swatted or deflected in some form or fashion.

Duchesne (Utah) defensive lineman Jack Roberts did neither Friday night against Milford. Instead, Roberts went with the method of gobbling up the ball and taking care of business himself.

It really is a thing of beauty. Roberts rushes in and collects the ball the instant it comes off the punter’s foot as if he’s grabbing a hand-off meant for him, then races to the end zone for the touchdown as part of a 21-12 victory.

You can even here an appropriate “Are you kidding me?!” from the announcer as Roberts scores. The sequence of events is a defensive player’s dream, and Roberts made it come true.