VIDEO: Watch Top 2018 DT prospect Matthew Jones leg-presses a crazy amount of weight

Matthew Jones, from Erasmus Hall (Brooklyn, N.Y.), is ranked as the No. 3 defensive tackle in the Class of 2018, according to the 247Sports Composite. He stands 6-4 and weighs 305 pounds, and one of his biggest attributes is his strength.

Want proof? He submitted a video to 247Sports of himself leg-pressing 810 pounds Sunday night during a workout.

As you can see in the highlights below, Jones plays both ways for Erasmus Hall, also working on the offensive line, although he is projected to play defense at the next level.

He is ranked as the No. 1 player in New York in the class at any position.