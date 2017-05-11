VIDEO: Watch UCLA signee Kris Wilkes dunk all over a defender on a put back

Kris Wilkes spent his high school career with North Central (Ind.), but he’s signed on to play for Steve Alford at UCLA. He didn’t wait until arriving in Westwood to start racking up the highlights.

The video above comes from a Ball is Life event, where Wilkes took it upon himself to not only crash the boards for an offensive rebound but also slam it home with authority … on an opponent’s neck.

Suppose being 6-foot-7 with freakish athleticism helps that kind of thing. So does effort and commitment to crashing the glass.

Someone tell Coach Alford he has an exciting one on the way.