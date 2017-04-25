VIDEO: Watch world's most athletic youth soccer ref drop into impromptu splits to avoid pass

Say what you will about youth sports officials: They are dedicated to their craft.

At least one youth soccer ref in Iowa is proving that. The official you see in the highlight above is a serious athlete, and wanted to make sure the game didn’t grind to a halt. So, when a bouncing pass came headed right for him he hit the splits … literally.

That is seriously, seriously impressive. And ambitious. And flexible. There’s no way we could ever pull that off if our life depended on it.

Will he do it again? Will the Iowa Rush girls soccer team be around to capture if he does? Let’s all hope.