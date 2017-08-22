VIDEO: Watch WR in Kentucky truck defender on way to end zone

With Madden NFL ’18 due to be released on Aug. 25, it is a good time to be reintroduced to the game’s popular “truck stick” feature.

The exception here is, however, that you won’t need a video game console to see it. Fern Creek (Louisville) wide receiver Damon Durrah took care of that for us last Friday night against Seneca in an intra-Louisville matchup.

Watch below as Durrah takes a short pass on the left side of the field, jukes a bit, and then bowls over a Seneca defender on his way to scoring a touchdown during the host’s 52-0 rout in the season opener.

To paraphrase John Madden’s famous “He’ll feel that one tomorrow,” the Seneca defender likely felt that one the next day.