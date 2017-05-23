VIDEO: Watch your back! N.J. outfielder Tim Irons robs home run with tremendous catch

Warning: The below clip may cause you back pain simply by hitting play.

In the third inning of last week’s Burlington County (N.J.) Scholastic League Tournament final, this catch by left fielder Tim Irons made the difference in a 4-3, Rancocas Valley (Mount Holly, N.J.) victory over Holy Cross (Riverside, N.J.).

You can see in the below clip from Mark Zimmaro of the Burlington County Times how Irons, a converted shortstop, tracks the deep drive off the bat of Holy Cross’ Zac Taylor. Irons then reaches to snag the ball that would have left the park had it not been for his work with the glove.

Absolutely amazing catch by Rancocas Valley's Tim Irons to rob a HR from Zac Taylor. Full highlights later. @IronsTimmy @RVRHS_Athletics pic.twitter.com/bi2XYzxJHD — Mark Zimmaro (@mzimmaro) May 18, 2017

Obviously, Irons paid for the catch with some serious back pain. Here’s hoping it was only temporary.

This catch was one of the best we’ve seen this year, and surely one Irons and Rancocas Valley supporters won’t soon forget. Now ice up that back.