VIDEO: Waterford (N.Y.) third baseman goes tumbling over dugout railing to catch foul ball

Mike Castracani is a solid third baseman for Waterford’s baseball team. Against Cohoes he showed that he can do much more.

On a foul ball from a Cohoes batter, Castracani went chasing after the shot with absolute abandon. He eventually got to it, but had to go completely over the railing for the third base dugout.

Somehow, Castracani popped up with the ball in his glove, much to the celebration of the Waterford bench.

The grab is one of the best of the season from anywhere, just don’t tell that to Castracani. If someone does, he might not do it again.