VIDEO: Westside (S.C.) goalie Santino Perez made two rapid-fire saves, then scored full-field goal

This is about as good a stretch of play as a goalie could ever pull.

Meet Santino Perez. The Anderson Westside (S.C.) goalie stuffed a pair of shots against Rock Hill, then launched a miraculous boot that carried all the way down the field and found its way into the Rock Hill goal.

The game was just a preseason scrimmage, but this tidbit makes the goal all the more remarkable: The match finished in a 1-1 draw. Yes, that means that Perez’s boomer was his team’s lone goal of the game. And he’s stopped all but one of the Rock Hill assaults against him.

That qualifies as a heck of a game, and an even more impressive goal.