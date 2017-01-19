ALL-USA Watch: Westtown School's (Pa.) Cam Reddish looks like LeBron-redux on highlights like this

Cameron “Cam” Reddish is 6-foot-8 and 195 pounds, with the build of a tight end. In short, he should not be able to pull out moves like this (don’t worry, it’s just another angle of the superb defender-dropper above):

Seriously, that’s absurd. Reddish, a junior at Pennsylvania’s Westtown School who serves as the co-Robin (along with Brandon Randolph) to Mo Bamba‘s Batman, can flex the ball handling of a point guard, the silky moves of a skilled swingman and the rebounding and post presence of a power forward. He’s everything to everyone whenever he needs to be — like in his 41 point, 13 rebound, 7 steal, 6 assist performance in an early season win — but is also perfectly happy to play within his own skin.

Perhaps the most impressive thing about Reddish’s viral highlight is that it came against true top-quality opposition, as part of a 66-54 victory against victory against Hillcrest Academy (Phoenix) and top overall 2017 prospect DeAndre Ayton.

Of course, Reddish’s smooth handle wasn’t the only highlight from Westtown’s big win, but it may have been the most jaw dropping, even with Ayton and Bamba sharing the spotlight. That is truly saying something.