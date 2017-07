Bol Bol is 7 feet tall and plays for Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.). Matt Van Komen is 7-5 and plays for Pleasant Grove (Lehi, Utah).

Bol is one of the top players in the Class of 2018. Van Komen is viewed as a late bloomer in the Class of 2019.

The two giants faced off and the West Coast Elite Summer Classic, and BallIsLife was there to capture the highlights: