VIDEO: Why wasn't Steph Curry highly recruited out of high school?

EDITOR’S NOTE: This post was orginally published February 17, 2016. It has been updated.

Steph Curry was ranked as the No. 16 player in North Carolina in the Class of 2006 as a senior at Charlotte Christian in North Carolina. He was ranked as nearly the No. 60 point guard in the nation and the No. 300 player overall.

At the time he signed with Davidson, he had six other offers from schools such as Virginia Tech, William & Mary, Winthrop, High.

The current version of Steph Curry is a two-time NBA champion and leader on a Golden State Warriors team who just took down the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals.

So why was Curry so lightly recruited coming out of high school? Evan Daniels from our partners at Scout.com provides the answer in the video above.

